FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Last month, a judge dismissed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
On Wednesday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Peter Skandalakis, Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (PAC), will try the case.
Willis was recused from the case after several attempts, due to her concerns with her predecessor, Paul Howard, and his handling of the case.
She told CBS46 last year that "Rayshard Brooks' family wants justice...they want a conviction [of Rolfe]," and she "had concerns about what she may have to clean up in the case."
On June 4, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher who finally agreed with Willis, and granted her the recusal.
Officer Rolfe was reinstated to the Atlanta Police Department in May by the city's Civil Service Board. Rolfe was fired after he shot Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot last June.
One day later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms fired Rolfe, saying at the time, "I don't believe this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer."
Less than a week later, then-DA Howard charged Rolfe with Felony Murder.
While Rolfe is back on the force, he is not patrolling the streets, he is on administrative leave.
