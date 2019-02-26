DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) It's been exactly twenty years since the remains of a little boy between the ages of four and eight were discovered at the edge of a church cemetery in Decatur.
Today he would have been a man with a young lifetime of experiences between the ages of 24 and 28.
Though investigators have been unable to determine the nature of the boy's death, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) continues to draft images of what the child may have looked like.
NCMEC says they want to give the young boy his name back.
On February 26, 1999, the skeletal remains of the boy, who investigators referred to as "Dennis," were found near a wooded area at the edge of United Methodist Church's property. His body had laid there for three to six months before the discovery.
Investigators were able to determine "Dennis" was of African American descent, between 3'10" and 4'2", weighed around 45-60 pounds. Forensic analysis of his bones and teeth suggest he was likely from Georgia or Florida.
What investigators knew for sure is that the child was likely loved by someone. When his body was laid to rest, he was wearing a blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt, size 3 red denim jeans, and size 11 Timberland boots that were neatly tied.
In a video released by the NCMEC, Director of DeKalb County M.E. Patrick Bailey says "Dennis" death has never been connected to a case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the DeKalb Medical Examiner at 404-508-3500.
