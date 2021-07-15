New research shows harm for students breathing in masks

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new study of COVID face masks in classrooms adds more energy to a struggle for school systems across Georgia. To mask or not?
The study shows a specific risk for young children from carbon dioxide.
The threat of harm from masks has lighted up the internet with often-false and misleading claims. But this research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, is of a different caliber.
It is from a new European study finding students' breath captured in masks raised the carbon dioxide levels in inhaled air 13 times above safe levels from prior research.
And it arrives just as metro Atlanta public and private school systems decide whether to follow CDC guidelines and allow vaccinated students to leave their masks at home.
DeKalb and Clayton are the only districts now requiring everyone to wear masks inside school buildings.
The study says, "many governments have made nose and mouth covering or face masks compulsory for schoolchildren. The evidence base for this is weak. The question whether nose and mouth covering increases carbon dioxide in inhaled air is crucial. A large-scale survey in Germany of adverse effects in parents and children using data of 25,930 children has shown that 68 percent of the participating children had problems when wearing nose and mouth coverings.”
The ‘problems’ include trouble breathing, and for school systems at large, greater absenteeism, already a problem in DeKalb and Clayton County schools.
The European study is a small sample, but mirrors other research that has been summed up by one analyst as, "the masks seem to be trapping what the lungs are trying to get rid of."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.