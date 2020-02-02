CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) – A new resident has been throwing spectacular parties for the Big Game for more than 20 years and now, he’s bringing the party to Atlanta.
David Spiller, who goes by the name ‘Rockin’ Dave,’ is a former remodeling contractor who recently built an 1,800 square foot lower level nightclub – in his house.
Spiller moved to Atlanta about six months ago from Calabasas, Calif. The rocker expects a couple hundred people to crowd the new space on Sunday to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off.
Party-goers are in for a treat. The nightclub, which Spiller named “The Universe of Disco Balls,” features 10 televisions, a four-foot disco ball, 50 laser light show, ground fog, a bubble machine, an LED lit dance floor and a frozen margarita machine that pumps out 70 drinks in minutes.
Spiller said he spends about 30 days decorating and couple thousand dollars to put on what he calls "Rockin' Dave's Super Bowl Extravaganza" each year, which is free to those who are invited.
“I’m here to make new friends and it’s my pleasure,” he said.
The party also features a live band at the halftime show, a magician, a snack stadium, a mixologist at the bar and a 100-pound mega chili pot.
“For four hours of your life when you come here, you have no worries,” Spiller said. “You’re not thinking about your job or anything because you’re having the time of your life and that’s what this house is all about.”
