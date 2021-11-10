ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is just days away from launching its new rideshare strategy to help speed up the process for travelers to and from the airport.
“We’ve had pick up areas in parking lots, we’ve had them recently in the lower levels and in the very beginning we had them in the upper levels,” Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Assistant General Manager for Planning and Development Tom Nissalke said.
In an effort to enhance the experience for travelers, airport officials said an area on the northside lower level of the airport will now be just for rideshare services to help make it faster for drivers to pick up and drop off.
“The major enhancement we are making here is for the drivers. They will no longer have to pick up a ticket at the entrance of the plaza and give up that ticket on their way out. Now they will be able to just drive up in the pick up and leave. It will be much faster,” Nissalke said.
Prior to this enhancement, rideshare drivers who spent more than 15 minutes in the area would have to pay for parking.
Airport officials said the new upgrades will also make it easier for passengers to spot their Uber or Lyft now that there is only one pick up area.
Rideshare passengers at the airport told CBS46 a designated rideshare location will be more efficient, “I’ve been to airports that do have a division for Uber and Lyft and it makes it much easier.”
Nissalke said, “Yesterday there were approximately 5,000 rideshare pickups at the domestic terminal so there is a lot of activity. Now all of the traffic at the curbside will be redirected making traffic less congested throughout the airport.”
This year holiday travel rates are also expected to reach pre-pandemic levels once again, triple a predicted a 13% rise in travelers as compared to 2020.
However, airport staff said they are ready to welcome travelers for a new ride share experience.
“There’s a lot of construction still going on but we will be ready to open on Monday,” Nissalke said.
Nissalke said there will be new signage posted inside and outside the airport so that passengers and riders will be able to find the new area.
He also said that the Northside Economy Parking lot will be moved slightly back to help separate the new rideshare area from the park and ride area.
