LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Parents, students, teachers and others who will be driving near the future Seckinger High School in Lawrenceville will be greeted with a brand new roundabout.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to install a roundabout at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and West Rock Quarry Road near the new high school complex.
The project also includes installation of a signalized intersection at the driveway for Seckinger high School as well as sidewalks, curb and gutter, street lighting and drainage.
The $2.1 million project was contracted to Peach State Construction Co, LLC and is being funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, according to a press release from Gwinnett County.
