ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of famed "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley, has family members, including her estranged husband Michael Lockwood, fearful she may have a drug relapse.
Growing concerns has emerged since the passing of Marie's her oldest son, Benjamin Keough, from an apparent suicide on July 12 in Calabassas, California. As a result, Lockwood is seeking primary custody of their 11-year-old twin daughters.
The filing obtained by The Blast states, "Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home -- although she was not there at the time."
In other celebrity family news, a new book by Royal Reporters offers insight into Harry and Meghan Markle's love story. In the biography we learn the couple knew after just two dates they "would be together."
"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" also reveals Buckingham Palace's hostility towards Meghan. The authors claim to have interviewed more than 100 sources.
Harry and Meghan insist they did not contribute to the book in any way.
They said they'd be there for you and they meant it! "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have reunited once again to remind people the importance of voting. Both Cox and Aniston shared videos to their Instagram pages captioned, " Friends don't let friends skip elections."
They also encouraged their followers to register to vote, and to make sure their own friends do the same.
