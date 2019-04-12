Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A terrifying new scam demands cash in exchange for the release of a family member supposedly being held hostage.
CBS46 talked with one victim, who says she and her brother were the targets.
Chelsea Munroe says her brother Ian received a frightening phone call with a man claiming to have Chelsea held hostage.
"They said they kidnapped me and if money wasn't sent they were going to rape and shoot me. I was like, 'Ian, I have no idea what you're talking about. I'm just in bed," Munroe told CBS46 News.
The scam works like this. First, the crooks call their marks and make the number look like it's coming from someone you know.
Munroe says her brother actually received several calls that identified the caller as Chelsea but they weren't actually from her.
"He said it came from your phone, it said Chelsea on my phone," said Munroe. "He heard screaming and crying. A female screaming and crying!"
After about 10 minutes, Chelsea says the caller got frustrated with her brother and hung up.
That's when Ian called Chelsea's boyfriend to confirm that she was safe.
"For me, it feels violating almost, just because they know so much information. I have no clue who it is, don't know what they're capable of," said Chelsea.
The Better Business Bureau says one way to protect yourself is to resist to act immediately. Check with other family and friends and call them directly.
