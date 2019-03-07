ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Job hunters are becoming targets for con artists as employment scams grow in the southeast.
A mom of three told CBS46 reporter Brittany Edney how she fell victim to a job that she found on-line after she applied for work-from-home positions. She spoke to us off camera to protect her identity.
She applied for a position on CareerBuilder paying around $3,000 a month but ended up never getting paid after six weeks of work.
"I wanna cry but I can't because I've gotta stay strong for my kids but it's hard now because I was expecting to use that money to get on my feet," she said. "That's when I started getting the emails, congrats you've got the job."
Cargo Roadways LLC started sending her products and asked her to mail them out with labels they sent her.
She kept asking for her paycheck but only got excuses in return. After a month and a half, she realized she wasted her time and fuel and reported everything to the Better Business Bureau.
"It just shattered my little dreams," she said.
The BBB has advice for job seekers:
- Search for the company name online
- Watch out for generic job titles.
- Be cautious of any type of prepayment
- Get all details and contracts in writing
- Government agencies post all jobs publicly and freely
This experience has put this mom in a tough spot.
"I'm basically struggling on an every day basis. I have to constantly borrow," she said.
