Wood, who worked as a RaceTrac clerk in Oconee County at the time of his apparent murder in March, was fatally shot near the gas station at which he worked.
In late March, the FBI announced a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect captured on surveillance video. Wood's employer, RaceTrac Corporation, also offered $5,000. Later, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office increased the reward to $50,000; a combination of $20,000 from the FBI, $15,000 from the RaceTrac, $10,000 from Oconee County BOC and $5,000 from the Oconee Sheriff’s Reward Fund.
Before the murder, investigators noted that a vehicle, believed to be connected to Wood's death, was seen traveling down Highway 441. Officials said it turned right onto Hog Mountain Road, drove past the RaceTrac and then turned right onto Welbrook Road.
Upon arrival, officers found the 23-year-old Watkinsville resident dead behind the counter in the store.
Law enforcement is describing the assailant as a man, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, with an athletic build, dark eyes and ranging in age from teen to early 30s. The alleged shooter appeared to be wearing a black American Eagle hoodie, black and yellow Battle Sports gloves and a face mask.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's office encouraged citizens to pick up the "Wanted for Murder" poster or visit the 'Who Killed Elijah' website for additional details regarding the case and associated reward.
Investigators are also asking anyone with information to call (706) 769 3945 770-216-3000 or the FBI at 770-216-3000.
