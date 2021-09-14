ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new Sprouts Farmers Market is opening soon in Smyrna and they are looking for employees.
The 18,500-square-foot store at 2530 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast will open Dec. 1. It will be the grocer's third location in its smaller format.
Details about the grand opening will be announced at a later day. They are looking for approximately 80 full- and part-time employees.
Potential employees should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products in the store, according to Sprouts.
Sprouts is hosting a virtual hiring event for the store on Oct. 19 and 20.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator
Sprouts reportedly offers competitive pay, discounts and more. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
