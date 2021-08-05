ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hackers can control your electronics from thousands of miles away and now, a new spyware program can access data and even start recording you.
Gregory Evans said, it started when he received strange text messages from a potential investor, after their business deal fell through.
“He started sending me these random text messages. And says, ‘Any progress?’” said Evans, a cyber security expert. “And I’m responding like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
Evans said, eventually, his text message responses to that person disappeared. Evans wondered how someone could just delete text messages from his phone, and that’s when he learned about the new, and modern, spyware technology called “Pegasus.”
“And then it dawned on me, that’s how he did it,” said Evans.
Pegasus is developed by a technology firm in Israel. There are several spyware programs just like it. And they all allow remote surveillance, without you ever having to click on a link. “That’s what makes it dangerous, is that when someone sends you a text message, with this software … all you have to do is just open the message,” said Evans.
Someone turned the tables on Evans, who used to be a criminal hacker himself.
“To know that technology is there, is scary. Because if I get hacked, that’s one thing, that’s a big deal,” said Evans.
A seemingly harmless text message might be allowing someone to gain full access to the phone, almost instantly.
“Meaning, I can see all of your messages, and I can just download all of your text messages, download all of your contacts, download all of your videos, and then your pictures. All of that,” said Evans. “And you wouldn’t know it.
The new sophisticated, and discrete technology can theoretically be sold to anyone for personal use.
“So you should never open up those text messages from your phone,” said Evans.
“First thing, I would reboot my phone, immediately. Shut my phone down, immediately. Delete the text message, immediately,” said Evans.
Evans says you also want to make sure you have anti-virus software installed on your phone, which might be able to intercept the hack, in the first place.
Finally, he says, to only open text messages from those you know and trust.
“It is very easy to get hacked into,” said Evans.
