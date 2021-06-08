ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new startup will help passengers skip the wait at baggage claim.
The company plans to land at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport this month with a new service that will bring your luggage to you.
The new ‘Grab My Bag’ service allows you to book a ‘grabber’ ahead of time that will pick up your bag and deliver it to you within 120 miles from your landing destination. Prices vary based on the number of bags you have. Two bags or less costs $32 to move, and the grabber delivering the bag is paid $20 per bag.
For those worried about security, the company said employees seal your bag as soon as they retrieve it so that customers know nothing was taken.
For the company to officially do business they will have to comply with airport regulations and register with the City of Atlanta. If they get the green light, the company plans to launch on June 19th and expand to other sites in the future.
