From access to availability, the vaccine rollout has been anything but smooth for Georgia, not just for residents but health officials who say staffing is part of the problem. A new state initiative might be a solution.
Not even the rain on Thursday could stop the flow of cars outside of the Brandsmart Shopping Center in Doraville.
"We don't stop, we keep going all day. It's the only way that we can get these people that are wrapped all the way around, vaccinated," said Paula Dowson.
Dowson is a traveling nurse helping at the site. She could barely afford a break to talk with CBS 46 or even for her lunch because of the long line of clients.
"We've been vaccinating about three to five hundred people day," explained Dowson. The nurse vaccinated people like 81-year-old Harriett Cortell.
"It was swift and she did it. I found it went very smoothly," said Cortell.
Cortell is thankful for the staff like Dowson working to make it possible for her to be with the grandkids again. DeKalb Department of Public Health is thankful for the boots on the ground too. But, they need more.
"First of all, there's no such thing as too many volunteers," Dr. Elizabeth Ford told CBS46 News.
The state launched Georgia Responds as a solution. Ford said from website troubleshooting, to answering phones for the call center, to vaccinating-- they're looking for extra manpower to avoid issues for people like Chuck Freedman.
Freedman said, "It took my wife and I both working hard for several days to get these appointments."
The more staff, the fewer scheduling hang-ups.
However, Dr. Ford does note the overall vaccine supply still creates a headache of its own. The director said local officials need more clarity and direction from the government across the board.
"It's been unpredictable. [That's] the word I would use. We've gotten anywhere between 500 and 3,000 doses but we never know ahead of time."
She hopes the Biden Administration will quickly tackle allocation planning at the federal level to aid with weekly planning at the local level.
With the new leadership plus the state's new volunteer program, they're looking ahead to an improved rollout.
Dekalb DPH also told CBS46 News they're working on a mass vaccination site so they're aiming to train more volunteers as soon as possible.
For more information on how you can help visit here.
