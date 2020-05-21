ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp selected Layla H. Zon to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit on Thursday.
Zon will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Samuel Ozburn, Governor Kemp told CBS46.
"I am honored to appoint Layla to serve as a Superior Court Judge of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. As a judge, she will prioritize the business of the court and uphold justice, fairness, and decorum," said Governor Kemp.
Layla H. Zon earned her bachelor's degree from Liberty University, and her law degree from Georgia State College of Law.
Zon currently serves as a board member for A Child's Voice Child Advocacy Center, and is the acting president of the District Attorney's Association of Georgia. She has previously served as an assistant district attorney, chief assistant district attorney, and district attorney.
