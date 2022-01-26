ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police Department is streamlining surveillance.
A new program called Connect Atlanta is allowing businesses and residents to connect their own security camera feeds directly to the police department.
“It really is a game changer. It gives us the availability to save time,” said APD Chief Rodney Bryant.
Chief Bryant said right now, Connect Atlanta has a network of more than 4,500 surveillance cameras – the majority city-owned. He estimates that by next year, there will be 25,000 additional integrations.
Connect Atlanta consists of two components:
1) Registering cameras. This means you can enter your contact information, and the number of cameras at your home or business, with APD for free. Then, should a crime take place nearby, investigators can contact you quickly.
2) Integrating cameras. This takes it a step further and allows you to share live streams with APD - all the time or at the press of a button, based on your privacy settings. This option has a fee, depending on the number of cameras and how long the data is stored.
“This isn’t us peering into their system. This is them giving them the ability to do so, at their will,” Chief Bryant added.
Chief Bryant said live camera sharing can also help officers better understand the nature of an emergency before they arrive.
Businesses like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Lenox Square have already begun integrating their security systems into the network.
“Working with APD, integrating video, has led to an increased sense of security among tenants, shoppers and employees,” said Lenox Square General Manager, Robin Suggs.
The technology’s platform was created by a Peachtree Corners-based company called Fusus.
