BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) - Larry English currently lives 90 miles away from Brunswick and has been facing serious health challenges. He was building a dream home in the Brunswick area and had motion-censored cameras installed to monitor the construction site.
English said that his cameras automatically text him videos if someone walks by the home.
"I would be 2 hours away and my cameras would notify me if someone was on the property," English told CNN.
On February 23rd, those cameras texted English video of Ahmaud Arbery taking a look around the home that's under construction. Moments later Gregory and Travis McMichael chased and gunned down Arbery, saying he was a burglar.
English's attorney tells CBS46's Hayley Mason that English did not know the McMichael's and never sent them video. He did not know how they became aware that someone was inside his home.
"I don't want it to be put out and misused and misinterpreted that I'm accusing Arbery of stealing because I'm not," English said.
Wednesday afternoon, English's attorney Elizabeth Graddy released surveillance video from February 11th at English's construction site. It shows an unidentified man walking through the house and looking around. This video was taken when the at-home surveillance system was triggered less than two weeks Arbery is seen on video walking through the same home.
English says he only told his soon-to-be neighbor Diego Perez about the surveillance video. After the February 11th incident, English says Perez texted him "The police showed up and we all searched for a good while. I think he got spooked and ran after Travis confronted him. Travis says the guy ran into the house. Let me know if he shows up or if they find him. I appreciate you letting me know.”
English's attorney says Perez was referring to Travis McMichael who allegedly approached the man on the video that night and scared him off. English maintains he did not know who "Travis" was and only realized the reference weeks later. Perez is the only neighbor English shared the surveillance video with and Perez volunteered himself to look after English's construction site last fall, with English's permission.
English maintains at the time, he was still unaware of the McMichaels who also live in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, a few houses away.
"Mr. English never discussed the unauthorized entries with the McMichaels prior to Mr. Arbery’s death and never shared any video with them," Graddy wrote to CBS46. "Gregory McMichael approached Mr. English in late April and asked about the February 23 video. Mr. English did not maintain the conversation. Nothing was ever taken from the English property."
English stated that there have been four or five incidents where someone has entered his construction site without permission but nothing has ever been stolen.
Attorney's for Arbery's family did not confirm he is the man on the February 11th video.
