ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — New surveillance video obtained by CBS46 shows a high price meat theft in Roswell.
Police believe a Sandy Springs man is responsible for stealing more than $15,000 in meats from Uncle Jack's, owned by celebrity chef Willie Degel, this week.
Video appears to show the suspect pull into the restaurant's parking lot on Valentines' Day and then walk over to the external freezer before heading inside of it. The suspect then takes off with box after box of meats.
Police are now searching for Warren Kearney. "He took just about everything high end in there," said General Manager, Eddie Elrod.
Elrod says days before the first crime, a man came in looking for a job. He says the name on the application was Kearney's.
"He had come in looking for a cook position," said Elrod. "Filled out all of his paperwork properly and that's how we were able to give that to the police now."
Roswell Police say the suspect's love for expensive meats didn't stop on Monday's holiday. Three days later, video shows what appears to be the same man in the same jacket, coming back for more.
"Apparently, it was too easy for him the first time, even though we made some arrangements to change up the locks," said Elrod. "He still brought bulk cutters and was very determined to get in a second time."
After several attempts to get in the freezer, finally the door opens. Between both incidents, more than $15,000 of prime steak and seafood were stolen.
"It's just such a violation," said Elrod. "It takes away from the servers we have here and then what money they can make because then we're not able to serve as many guests and it just, unfortunately, they're the ones who get hurt the hardest."
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact police at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.