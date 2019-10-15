ATLANTA (CBS46) – More than a quarter of female undergraduate students reported “non-consensual contact by physical force or inability to consent,” according to a new survey from the Association of American Universities released Tuesday.
The 2019 survey, an update to a 2015 version, found the rate of non-consensual contact by physical force or inability to consent increased three percent to 26.4 percent for undergraduate students. The rate increased 2.4 percent to 10.8 percent for graduate and professional women and increased 1.4 percent for undergraduate men to 6.9 percent.
While the numbers were increasing for the rate of non-consensual sexual contact by physical force, the survey also found increases in student knowledge about school definitions and procedures related to sexual assault and other sexual misconduct.
The survey found the largest change was for knowledge of the definition of sexual assault which increased 11.5 percent among undergraduate women and 12.4 percent for undergraduate men.
“The results provide cause for both hope and continued concern. They reveal that, while students know more about university-sponsored resources for victims of sexual assault and misconduct, they still aren’t using these resources often enough,” said AAU President Mary Sue Coleman.
- To read the full report, click here.
