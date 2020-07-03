New task force aims to combat systemic oppression in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Councilmember Antonio Brown has introduced a new task force of more than 60 people who will work together to launch community initiatives that fight oppression.
Councilman Brown has been vocal about the Atlanta community's need for unity as racial tensions and unrest grow.
The task force comprised of elected officials, influencers, organizers, and activists. The group's task is to proactively address economic inequality, public safety reform, education reform,
"The taskforce is a people’s movement focused on policy and action-based programmatic initiatives to dismantle systemic oppression that evoke uprisings," read a pres release announcing the task force.
Members of the task force:
Executive Board
- Council member Antonio Brown
- State Representative David Dreyer
- State Representative Erica Thomas
- State Senator Nikema Williams
- Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall
- Dr. Rashad Richey
- Randy Hazelton
Advisory Council
- Council President Felica Moore
- Council member Jennifer Ide
- Judge Herman Sloan
- Doug Strachan
- Solicitor General Keith Gammage
- Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk
- John Eaves
- Judge Christopher Ward
- Patrick Labat
Public Administration Committee
- Attorney Winfield Murray
- Attorney Marquetta Bryan
- Jason Allen
- Jamie Ferguson
- Chris Brown
- Kelly Uhlis
- Tanasha Mahone
Economic Committee
- Dennis McKinley
- Zak Wallace
- Catherine Brewton
- Labriah Lee Holt
- Ryan Wilson
- Charis McWhorter
- Katerina Taylor
- Carter Coleman
Civic Engagement
- Attorney Gerald Griggs
- Antonio Lewis
- Kimberly Scott
- Bem Joiner
- Ann-Hill Bond
- Kevin Sinah
- Keith Strickland
- Toni Bryce
Entertainment & Culture
- Rob Hardy
- Osiris Williams
- Kimberly Jones
- Estrella Sanchez
- Dyllon Burnside
- Daniel Newman
Communications
- Tanika Cabral
- Jason Winston
- Stephen Vault
- Charles Bourgeois
- Roy Broderick
- Stephanie Eason
Young Atlanta Leaders
- Julius Thomas
- Qri Montague
- Deandre Gates
- Amani Southerland
- Arielle Brooks
- Mary Chege
- Destiny Britt
- Darien Richards
- Kehaulani Low
- Andane Brown
- Colin Nicholas
- Markeena Novembre
- Tyson Stoddard
- Negest Deedee Tsegaye
- Tamarre Torchon
- Alison Riveria
- Edwin Villalba
- Sid King
- Lydea Christie
- Keyonta Jeffries
- Takia Tinsley
- Arista Ratchford
