Lawrenceville, GA (WGCL)
New technology aimed at creating safer school zones is getting an important audience.
That technology improves control of flashing lights that warn drivers to slow down.
Georgia Congressman Rob Woodall will be at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville Friday to take a look at the technology.
Woodall is on the House Transportation Committee, so he wants to see if it's an idea he should take back to his colleagues in Washington D.C.
CBS46 first told you about the system last month and part of the technology was created here locally. It creates an easier way to control those flashing school zone beacons.
118 Georgia counties are now using them.
They allow school leaders and the county transportation department to control the flashers through smart phones or tablets.
The new technology allows for customized control of the flashing lights instead of using a standard timing system, which creates a safer school zone -- something for which we here at CBS46 continue to advocate.
Bryan Mulligan, one of the creators of the technology told CBS46 about the difference the technology is making in Gwinnett County.
"The Gwinnett Department of Transportation have reported that there has been a 90 percent reduction in citizen complaints about the beacons going on at the wrong time because of the new system."
CBS46 will be here with Congressman Woodall Friday morning as he gets a demo of the system.
We'll have a full report on CBS46 News at Noon.
