ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta E-911 Fire officially launched new technology on Tuesday that will help improve fire calls, dispatch and on-scene responses.
Emergency Fire Dispatch allows call takers to get vital details so that firefighters have as much information as necessary.
"Efficiency in this case is time, time is life," Atlanta Fire Assistant Chief Dwayne Johnson, Sr. said. "The more information we have going in, we can make better decisions on our plan."
Fire & EMS Operations Manager Stephanie Medina told CBS46 that the call takers can now note specific details such as structure type, number of people involved and any other critical information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.