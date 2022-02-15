Atlanta E-911 Fire officially launched new technology on Tuesday that will help improve fire calls, dispatch and on-scene responses.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta E-911 Fire officially launched new technology on Tuesday that will help improve fire calls, dispatch and on-scene responses.

Emergency Fire Dispatch allows call takers to get vital details so that firefighters have as much information as necessary. 

"Efficiency in this case is time, time is life," Atlanta Fire Assistant Chief Dwayne Johnson, Sr. said. "The more information we have going in, we can make better decisions on our plan."

Fire & EMS Operations Manager Stephanie Medina told CBS46 that the call takers can now note specific details such as structure type, number of people involved and any other critical information. 

"Instead of the person having the emergency panicking, as well as the call taker panicking, they'll have an opportunity to stay focused, read the instructions and possibly be able to save a life until the fire department arrives," she said. 
 
Johnson called the technology a game changer, not just for firefighters but also for the people in need. 
 
"The way the call taker information comes in now, it can pinpoint us right to it," Johnson said. "Whereas the old way, it was a little more generalized."

