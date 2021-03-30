New television and movie production studios are coming to metro-Atlanta

New state-of-the-art television and movie production studios are coming to metro-Atlanta.
The major investment in North Dekalb could attract thousands of new jobs and millions of dollars of new investments.
Construction of phase one of the studio city could start as early as this summer.
From cars, to movies and TV shows, the former General Motors plant site in Doraville is getting reinvented.
“It represents the single largest investment in Doraville in over 70 years, when the original GM plant on that same site was built, in 1948,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman, of the City of Doraville.
The site, which has been empty for nearly 15 years, will soon be turned into a mixed-use community with ten television and movie production studios and an e-gaming facility.
“We actually have run short of production space across the state, there’s just not enough studio space in Georgia to keep up with demand,” said Hilton Howell, the CEO of Gray Television.
There was a unanimous vote Monday night by the Doraville Downtown Development Authority to approve Gray Television as the new owner of the property.
“We finally got a development that will take this whole property around us, 127 acres inside the perimeter, and create a master plan community,” said the developer for the site, Jay Gipson, of The Gipson Company.
The owners and developers are calling it Iconic Studios at Assembly Yards.
“It’s going to have over 550 thousand of studio production space,” Howell added.
And they believe it will help cement Georgia’s position as a major player in the film world.
“When they built the plant, it was a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, and now it’s going to be a state of the art, interactive city,” Gipson said.
Aside from the television and production studios -- this site will include apartments, townhomes, a hotel, corporate offices, restaurants and retail space…as well as elements from the original General Motors plant.
“It’s been a labor of love,” added Gipson.
Construction of phase one of the development could start as early as this summer.
Filming on the site is scheduled to start in the Spring of 2022.
