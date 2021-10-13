ATLANTA (CBS46) -- TK Elevator, one of the world's largest elevator companies, is building a new North American headquarters in Atlanta which is slated to be complete in early 2022.
The company scouted several locations for its state-of-the-art tower, the tallest of its kind in North America at 420 feet tall, and ultimately decided on Atlanta. Kevin Lavallee, President & CEO if TK Elevator North America, says Atlanta was the right choice for several reasons.
"The wealth of talent, not only in the engineering schools and the business schools," said Lavallee, "the diversity here in Georgia represents the customers we maintain and install elevators to."
He explains that the new technology and test shafts will help them ensure elevators can withstand a wide range of elements once shipped to clients and the continued investment into its product all comes down to one thing and that is safety.
"We move more people than the airline industry in a year and safely. You think about that and that's why we need to continuously be rigorous, disciplined in engineering and training around safety," said Lavallee.
