ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- GDOT recently released new visuals of the I-285 Top End Express Lanes project, which is supposed to help ease congestion on one of the most traveled highways in the country.
The project is now broken down into two parts; the I-285 Top End West Express Lanes and I-285 Top End East Express Lanes.
GDOT said the toll lanes will help cut down on thousands of hours of delay, shortening trip times for many.
"If this is going to relieve traffic then I’m all for it,” said longtime Dunwoody resident Rocco Sinisgalli.
The massive project is in its early development stages. Sinisgalli welcomes the plans but he knows not everyone is as supportive.
“They might take some brand-new townhomes out, but if that affects 10 people and a million people benefit, that’s the price you have to pay,” he said.
The project, which spans from Paces Ferry Road to Henderson Road requires GDOT to acquire a number of properties including the Chateau Club Townhomes near Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Julian Laurent calls one of them home.
“I like the location and everything but what can you do?” he said.
The Dunwoody Village apartment homes on North Peachtree Road may also be acquired by GDOT.
“I’m concerned,” said Pat Star. “I’m definitely concerned. I feel very thankful that the mayor of Dunwoody lives in this neighborhood and I think she will do all she can.”
Dunwoody mayor Lynn Deutsch said she’s in talks with GDOT to make this project as painless as possible for those who live near it.
“Our citizens are getting more of the impact than most other communities,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Deutsch is making several requests of GDOT. She’s asking for GDOT to leave infrastructure in place for a trail system, widen the Chamblee Dunwoody Road bridge, install trees and other greenery and put up a noise wall before construction begins.
“While it won’t totally eliminate the noise, it will buffer it,” she explained. “I do think they’re listening.”
To learn more about the project, click here.
