BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) A project to ease your commute could impact hundreds of families and at least 300 properties along the perimeter of I-285.
According to GDOT, the I-285 Top End Express Lanes project will cost close to $5 billion, and will add two new lanes in both directions. Residents from Smyrna to DeKalb County are the ones who will feel the impact of the construction the most.
"In order to impact congestion and in order to expand that interstate there are homes that sit right on that interstate, we have to enter into negotiations with those properties in order to expand a project that has regional significance," said a GDOT spokesperson.
GDOT tells CBS46 they are not using imminent domain, but they will appraise properties and speak with homeowners.
