ATLANTA (CBS46)—New unemployment numbers for metro Atlanta show the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on metro Atlanta's job market.
According to data released Thursday morning from the Georgia Department of Labor, metro Atlanta’s initial unemployment claims drastically increased in March.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 1,648 percent in March.
When compared to last March, labor officials report the claims were up by about 2,093 percent.
In Atlanta, the unemployment rate increased 0.9 percentage points in March, reaching 4.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent, officials reported.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at http://employgeorgia.com/ showed about 71,031 active job postings in metro Atlanta for March.
