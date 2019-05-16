ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) “It’s gonna make it a lot easier for us,” said veteran Mickey Thomas, excited about the new Va clinic located in a shopping center off Roswell and Barnes Mill road.
For veterans in Cobb County getting the help they need was often a hours-long journey.
“It’s gonna save me a lot of driving, now that I’m in Powder Springs. I can come over here rather than go to Blairsville where my normal doctor is”, added Thomas.
Thomas said he drives more than an hour and a half to see the doctor and transferring to the new Northeast Cobb VA clinic will cut that time to about 30 minutes, and he’s not the only one celebrating. On Thursday nearly 100 people came together to commemorate the clinic’s opening.
“The veterans need better proximity to their healthcare because the primary care clinics take care of all their needs,” said Dr. Nena, one of the physicians at the new clinic.
But the VA says the new Northeast clinic is just the beginning because plans are in place to open eight additional locations throughout Metro Atlanta.
“There is always a need for clinics. We have almost 160,000 veterans in Atlanta and the VA Healthcare Center in Decatur handles most of them, so anything we can do to supplement that to help our veterans travel less and get the help they need quicker is good,” said Jim Fultz with the Cobb County American Legion.
While many celebrate the additional clinics that will soon open, Thomas is focused on the newest location in Northeast Cobb.
“It’s going to be a huge help”, added Thomas.
The clinic cost about $1.2 million to construct and will provide primary care, mental health, teladoc, and laboratory services for an estimated 8,000 veterans each year.
