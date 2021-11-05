BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a cold and rainy Friday, opening statements began in Brunswick. Activists and ministers gathered on the front steps of the courthouse before the court hearing began to pray and express concerns about the jury.
On Wednesday, the courts chose a jury with only one Black juror, a man. The remaining jurors are White. Judge Timothy Walmsley officially swore in the jury Friday morning and Cobb prosecutor Linda Dunikoski began opening statements.
She began her more than an hour and half long opening saying, “We are here because of assumptions and driveway decisions,” Dunikoski said. “All three defendants did everything they did based on assumptions and they made decisions in their driveways that took a young man’s life.”
She was referring to the Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan assuming that Ahmaud Arbery was a burglary suspect in their neighborhood.
Dunikoski in her opening showed video of Bryan getting into his truck in his front yard after the McMichael’s drove by to inform him they were chasing an alleged burglary suspect—the McMichael’s bearing guns.
“You are witnessing his driveway decision to join the McMichael’s in chasing down Mr. Arbery,” Dunikoski said. “Mr. Arbery is under attack by these three men. Mr. Bryan tries to hit Mr. Arbery, 1, 2, 3, 4 different times with his pickup truck. 4 different times. Mr. Arbery is under attack,” she exclaimed.
Attorneys for Travis and Greg McMichael went on to present opening statements. Kevin Gough, the attorney for William Bryan asked to deliver his opening after the state presents all of its evidence.
First, Bob Rubin, the defense attorney for Travis McMichael told the jury had a "duty and responsibility to protect himself and his neighborhood," painting the Satilla Shores community as a community on edge after reported burglaries.
"By the time the shots are fired, Travis McMichael reasonably believes-- because Ahmaud Arbery is on him aggressively, swinging wildly, grabbing hold of him, grabbing a hold of the gun--he reasonably believes his is justified in firing his weapon," Rubin said. "Because if this guy gets his gun he’s dead or his dad’s dead."
Rubin pointed to McMichael's training as a former boarding officer with the Coast Guard to explain his rationale in gun use and self-defense.
Next, Franklin Hogue representing the Greg McMichael explains that his client thought Arbery may have been armed because as Ruin stated, Travis McMichael told his father he saw Arbery reach into his pocket during an encounter 12 days prior to the shooting when Travis McMichael went out to investigate a possible trespasser at the home under construction in their community.
"Greg McMichael was absolutely sure. He was absolutely certain, and he was absolutely right that the guy he saw was the guy he suspected," Hogue said.
Arbery was not armed. His family still upset over the nearly all white jury and one Black juror that was seated says they are still hopeful.
When the enhanced and extended version of the video played in court, Arbery's father left the courtroom. His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones remained in the courtroom gallery and watched, for the first time, her son be chased and killed on camera.
"I decided to remain in so that I could get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud in the last minutes of his life," Cooper-Jones told reporters. "I avoided the video for the last 18 months... I was glad I was able to stay strong," she added.
The first witness, Glynn County Police Officer William Duggan, was one of the first officers on the scene after Arbery was shot three times by Travis McMichael. He saw what appeared to be Arbery, laying lifeless in the road and described Travis McMichael as upset saying, "I just f--ing killed somebody."
Court will reconvene Monday at 9am.
