Atlanta police are hoping new video will help track down whomever assaulted an officer, during a protest on August 25.
They said it happened in downtown Atlanta, during a protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Police said at one point some people in the crowd got unruly; smashing windows, blocking traffic and throwing explosives. The night ended with groups of people running and six people taken into custody.
“At some point officers began to move in to arrest some of those agitators,” said Atlanta police sergeant John Chafee.
However, police said during one attempted arrest, an officer was suddenly assaulted with a chemical.
“As they we’re moving into arrest one individual, another man came up used what appears to be pepper spray on one of the arresting officers,” said Sgt. Chafee.
Police reports reveal the officer was sprayed in the face and treated on the scene.
“You can have a group out there just trying to do their thing and then you have people that all the sudden will create issues and it can become violent,” said Sgt. Chafee.
Local community advocate, Hannah Gebresilassie with the Promote positivity movement said she hopes this incident doesn’t blur their message of their movement.
“That incident does not need to be paired with Black Lives Matter, paired with all of the activists that I’ve been out there peacefully protesting in Atlanta,” said Gebresilassie.
Police said the person responsible will face charges.
