ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released new video in the hopes of finding the person or persons responsible for a shooting on Nov. 3 that killed a student at Morehouse College.
25-year-old Tyrone Holmes was killed at his off-campus residence on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW.
Police are looking for two persons of interest.
Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
