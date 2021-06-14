ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new video has surfaced on Instagram showing two 15-year-old suspects pointing a gun at a Lenox Square Mall security guard moments before he was shot.
The video, which you can view below, is now an official part of the Atlanta Police Department's investigation into the shooting.
Warning: some may find the contents of this video disturbing.
The security guard, who is in critical condition, was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Responding officers provided the security guard with medical assistance before paramedics arrived.
Atlanta Police announced Monday that a 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male were arrested and now face several charges.
APD held a press conference Monday afternoon, providing updates on the investigation. You can view that video below.
