ATLANTA (CBS46) — More jobs are expected to come to Atlanta with the opening of a new Visa office hub in Midtown Atlanta.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shared his excitement, noting that the hub will help lift up Atlanta's thriving financial tech industry.
“It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa capitalize on the exceptional pool of diverse talent in Georgia and choose to invest in our state,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is a growing hub for the FinTech industry thanks in part to our strategic investment in workforce development initiatives, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this significant expansion creates for hardworking Georgians.”
“We are thrilled to enhance our long-term presence in Atlanta, an expansion that comes with a commitment to invest in Atlanta’s diverse talent pool by fostering the next generation of leaders through rewarding career development and growth opportunities," said Michelle Gethers-Clark, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility at Visa.
Visa’s new 123,000 square-foot office, located at 1200 Peachtree Street, is expected to open in 2022.
