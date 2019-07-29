ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Voter confidence took a major hit during last year’s race for Governor. There were concerns about voting security, hacking and precinct closures.
Now newly elected Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hopes to eradicate those issues.
In a statement Monday, he said the following:
"Elections security is my top priority. We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cyber-security in an ever-changing threat environment.”
The Secretary of State’s office agreed to a $106 million deal to install new voting machines statewide with touch screen and paper ballot components.
The company providing the equipment is dominion voting. CEO John Poulous had the following to say about the new machines:
“Election officials and voters alike can be assured they are using the most modern, accessible and security-focused system on the market today, with paper ballots for every vote cast to ease auditing and ensure confidence in results.”
State officials assured that the new technology will be up and running before the 2020 election.
