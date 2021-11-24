GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – New warrants obtained by CBS46 shed light on the death of 8-year-old Amari Hall whose mother is one of two women charged in connection to the case.
Brittnay Hall faces seven felony charges including cruelty to children for allegedly punching and kicking her Amari, who was autistic.
Detectives say she also lied to investigators about her daughter’s disappearance. It was Sunday when Hall and her girlfriend Celeste Owens reported Amari missing, saying she had apparently walked out of the hotel room where they were staying in Peachtree Corners.
Detectives say their stories didn’t add up.
They say the mother eventually led them to some woods off Juliet Drive in DeKalb County where they found Amani’s body Tuesday.
According to the new arrest warrants, investigators believe that two days before Hall and Owens reported Amari missing, the mother’s girlfriend struck Amari in the head several times, causing her death. The warrants allege Owens then placed the girl’s body in plastic bags and dumped her.
Owens faces ten felonies, including murder.
“Only a superior court judge sitting in your case can grant a bond,” a magistrate judge told Owens Wednesday morning. “Do you understand that? Do you know what that means for you?”
“No,” answered Owens.
“It means you’re going to be here for a while,” the judge said.
The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services confirms it has a previous history involving the little girl. The 2015 and 2017 cases were listed as unsubstantiated.
Hall and Owens will remain in jail without bond. The judge appointed attorneys for both women who told the judge they are unemployed.
