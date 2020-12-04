New water plant looks to decrease cost of water around metro Atlanta

The price of drinking water is dripping unhappiness from one city to another in Atlanta's water system.
Sandy Springs is already suing Atlanta for overcharging, ripping off ratepayers by three times the amount it should cost, says a Sandy Springs spokeswoman.
Now three of Fulton County's southern cities are tiring of buying water from Atlanta, too, citing poor service and unreliable future supplies. The head of a renamed water and sewer authority serving Palmetto, Union City and Fairburn says the area wants to:
- Control its own water destinies
- Attract new industry and residents
- Handle its own local billing and service issues.
Shayla J. Nealy, the chairwoman of the Middle Chattahoochee Regional Water and Sewer Authority, says the state of Georgia Department of Natural Resources is allowing the Authority to withdraw up to eleven million gallons of water a day from the Chattahoochee River, water she says her engineers confirm will not reduce flows in the river.
Will the multi-million dollar construction project raise water rates for customers in South Fulton? She says no.
The site of the new water plant on the river includes hiking and biking trails planned for the Chattahoochee Riverlands, an ambitious proposal offering recreation from Buford Dam to the Chattahoochee Hills.
See the map of the proposed trail, visit:
