DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Waffle House in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering a Waffle House wearing a wig, and slipping a note to a waitress that said, “pass all the money.”
The waitress then ran from the register which caused the robbery to be unsuccessful. The thief fled the scene without any money.
According to police, they believe the suspect has attempted to rob other businesses in the area, such as other Waffle Houses, Walgreens, PNC Bank, Dollar General and CVS.
Anyone with any information or leads on this individual please contact DKPD Detective Wedderburn or Sgt. Neal at 770-724-7800.
