A new year and another new daily record for COVID-19 in Georgia. The state set a new record with 8,769 confirmed cases.
The state reported 83.5 percent of inpatient hospital beds are are currently in use. Overall, the state said 2,607 intensive care unit beds are currently occupied or 88.6 percent of total capacity. ICU bed usage in Georgia is currently at the highest rate since the pandemic began.
Since the pandemic began, Georgia reported a total 575,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 9,889 confirmed deaths. As of January 1, another 1,069 deaths have been reported as probable COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to nearly 11,000.
