Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County say scammers are calling people with the threat of sending you to jail if you don't pay up.
Here’s how the scam works. The phone rings and the number is unknown or it's one you don't recognize.
You pick up and hear the following sentence, "You will be taken into custody by the local cops, as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment."
The callers then demand money and make a threat.
When a woman in Buford got a similar call, she contacted Gwinnett County Police.
“We have seen a trend where they are using real officers’ names and a clone of a real phone number,” said Gwinnett County Police Sergeant Jake Smith. “The biggest tell is that we are never going to call and ask for money in any format.”
Police say the scammers usually ask for payments impossible to track, like prepaid debit cards or gift cards. Now they're even demanding bitcoin.
Officers say you can report any scams by calling them on the non-emergency number, 770-513-5000.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
