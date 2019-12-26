ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For three decades, the Peach Drop was Atlanta’s go-to event for celebrating the start of the new year. With the event now on hiatus, party-goers are looking for other ways to celebrate.
If you have young children, you might consider a “Noon” Year’s Eve celebration. Several venues are hosting “Noon Year’s Eve” celebrations, including the Children’s Museum of Atlanta and Legoland Discovery Center at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
More traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations are plentiful in metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, the Battery Atlanta will be the place to be. The all-inclusive bash will offer food, beverages, live entertainment and a midnight champagne toast.
In downtown Atlanta, the Westin Peachtree Plaza will host a New Year’s Eve bash 73 stories above street level.
In the city’s Eastside, Ponce City Market will also be hopping with City Winery hosting an all-inclusive party. East Atlanta Village is hosting a family-friendly neighborhood block party, complete with fireworks, live bands and a Midnight Rooster Drop.
As for the Peach Drop, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the city will reexamine the location and the planning. She says when the event returns, it will be bigger and better than ever.
