ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 for the New Year's Comedy Laugh Fest at State Farm Arena.
The New Year's Comedy Laugh Fest on Jan. 2 will star several well-known names.
Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known as Cedric the Entertainer, is an American actor, comedian and game show host. He is best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, as one of The Original Kings of Comedy, and for starring as Eddie Walker in Barbershop. He hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2013–14 and starred in the TV Land original series The Soul Man, which aired from 2012 until 2016.
DL Hughley is an American actor, political commentator, radio host, author and stand-up comedian. Hughley is best known as the original host of BET's ComicView from 1992 to 1993, the eponymous character on the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys, and as one of the "Big Four" comedians in The Original Kings of Comedy.
Comedian Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. He played The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s Academy Award Winning feature film A Star is Born. His Showtime comedy special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable debuted on Showtime in February 2018 to rave reviews.
Radio host, actor, comedian, producer, entrepreneur Thomas Miles, aka "Nephew Tommy,"is making his mark on the world of entertainment. As co-host of the nationally syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show, which airs weekdays from 6-10 AM on more than 100stations, Tommy entertains nearly seven million weekly listeners. In 2018, Tommy added hosting duties for OWN’s new dating series Ready to Love. The show explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, Ready to Love, highlights the men’s observations and experiences in the search for true love in Atlanta.
Earthquake is a Washington DC’s own comedian, actor and voice-artist, Earthquake earned a strong fan-base in stand-up comedy via programming platforms fueled by BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and more. Born Nathaniel Stroman, ‘Quake’ (as he’s known by fans), entered America’s households on the classic run of BET’s Comic View and HBO’s comedic rites of passage program, Def Comedy Jam.
Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com.
