New Year's Day sees many Georgians out and about

Georgians kicked off the first day of 2021 in a number of ways, many by shopping and heading out to eat.
“Happy New Year!” said shopper Bianca, continuing, “I’m walking around the mall just reflecting on my 2020 and everything that I had going on just to make myself a better person.”
“People are looking for transition; we are transitioning into a new year so people are coming in here trying to build their character, want to shop and find something new, they encounter us, we encounter them,” said Jamal Jackson at the Sleep is for Suckers kiosk.
2020 was a difficult year for many, but Jackson believes 2021 is a year of purpose.
“This is a critical year; don’t live it like last year, don’t just make a resolution, live on purpose like every day is the last. I’m not saying live recklessly; plan accordingly, but live intentional and live on purpose,” says Jackson.
People were not only making their rounds shopping, but also eating.
“I’m just ready to put 2020 behind us, and I’m just looking for health and happiness for everybody,” said Mary Mac’s Tea Room General Manager Tina Leftwich.
Many patrons opted to bring in the New Year with traditional meals of collard greens for money and black eye peas for good luck. Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened an hour early to meet the expected demand.
“Our to-go business has actually increased 67% versus the years previously and we’ve set up a lot of different areas here to make sure all the guests have a great to-go experience,” said Mary Mac’s Tea Room Director of Operations Chad Reynolds.
The host and to-go stands had plexiglas, all employees wore masks, and 27 hand sanitizer stations were located throughout the restaurant.
“One thing 2020 taught us is to value the relationships,” said customer Rodney Peek, whose family tradition involves a trip to Mary Mac’s Tea Room every New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.