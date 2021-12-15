ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta was recently named one of the top 10 cities for celebrating New Year's Eve by Wallethub.
WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities and took a look at the cost of food and entertainment, safety, and accessibility. Atlanta was ranked No. 5.
Here are some of the New Year's Eve parties happening in metro Atlanta:
- When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600
- What: NYE Live! at The Battery will live music, food stations, countdown on a 32-foot LED screen, fireworks, confetti and midnight champagne toast. Early Innings starts at 6 p.m. with a countdown at 8. Late Innings starts at 8 p.m. All events are family friendly.
- How much: Free admission
Bellyard in West Midtown Atlanta
- When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31
- Where:
- What: There will be a delicious dinner buffet from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. followed by a dessert buffet from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. There will also be live music by The Riot Band and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
- How much: $100
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 3402 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Premium open bar, gourmet buffet, party favors, champagne toast at midnight. Cocktail attire suggested. Music by Atlanta legends DJ Babey Drew & The Black Amingo and Tao NYC resident DJ Mark Anthony.
- How much: $59 to $129
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 10595 Old Alabama Connector Road, Alpharetta
- What: The ShagAtlanta NYE Party will feature DJ Billy Waldrep and dancing.
- How much: N/A
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 3355 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth
- What: Live music by the Frisbies, a champagne toast at midnight and a complimentary flute.
- How much: $15 per person, $25 per couple
- When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31 (8 p.m. for VIP)
- Where: 650 North Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Altanta Wine Festivals has teamed up with City Winery Atlanta. All-inclusive party with buffet, liquor, beer, wine, live music and DJ.
- Tickets: $109 general admission in advance, $119 after Dec. 23, $129 day of event.
- When: 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31
- Where: The Battery Atlanta
- What: The chef-driven restaurant is dishing out a prix-fixe gala dinner menu complete with four courses ($75). Space is limited so reservations are encouraged.
- How much: N/A
- When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
- What: Live entertainment and glass of champagne.
- How much: Tickets start at $50
The Hotel at Avalon & Alpharetta Conference Center
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta
- What: Have little ones with early bedtimes? Kick off your New Year’s celebration early and come out to Avalon’s Noon Year’s Eve Party at The Hotel at Avalon! Live music with Dj Willy Wow, face painting, crafts and a countdown to noon.
- How much: Tickets are $15 for adults and kids
- When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners
- What: 12th annual Havana Nights Dinner & Dance New Year's Eve party with tropical room, top 40s room and Bacata room.
- How much: N/A
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 804 Town Blvd.
- What: NYE party with live DJ, rockin' dance floor, party favors, NYE menu specials, celebratory champagne and bourbon flights. Reservations required.
- How much: N/A
- When: 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 3277 Buford Highway, Atlanta
- What: Party with balloon drop and confetti
- How much: N/A
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: The Battery Atlanta
- What: Live! is offering a variety of packages to celebrate the arrival of the new year with host Blake Eason. Balloon drop and midnight champagne toast.
- How much: Tickets start at $175.
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 8722 Main St., Woodstock
- What: Frontiers Music recording artist DECARLO, featuring Tommy DeCarlo and his son Tommy Jr., will perform.
- How much: $29.50 to $59.50
- When: 6 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 900 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: The live music venue invites guests out for an early piano show at 6 p.m. and the Main Event with DJ Tron kicks off at 9 p.m. with a late night full of pop, dance and country rock party hits! Tickets include party favors and a complimentary midnight champagne toast. Select VIP tables with bottle service available.
- How much: Tickets start at $35 (early bird)
- When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Live entertainment by The Vegabonds and DJ Lethal Rhythms. If you want to come early and watch Georgia take on Michigan, you will need to purchase an additional ticket.
- How much: $175
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
- What: Experience the untold secrets and hidden treasures with an unforgettable experience and unmatched opulent setting with live music by Blair Crimmins and The Hookers.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31
- Where: 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta
- What: Ring in the New Year with an enchanting evening of popular jazz and R&B by singer Lori Williams, accompanied by delicious food, festive spirits and more.
- How much: Tickets start at $59
