CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A fresh-prepared meal delivery service is expanding operations in Georgia. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Freshly Inc is more than doubling its workforce in Georgia. The company will invest $52 million in Clayton County with a new distribution center in Ellenwood. The new facility will create 665 jobs, the governor’s office reported.
“It’s great to see Freshly continue to find success in Georgia and expand their presence in the Southeast,” said Governor Kemp in a press release. “I want to thank Freshly for their commitment to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this rapidly growing company creates in the Peach State.”
The New York-based company opened its first Southeastern U.S. distribution center in Cobb County in early 2021.
Freshly delivers ready-to-eat meals directly to customer’s doors.
The Ellenwood processing center will be located at 2823 Anvil Block Road.
“Over the past year, Freshly has experienced substantial growth as consumer demand continues to grow for convenient and nutritious meal options,” said Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to expand Freshly’s footprint and operations in Georgia. Tapping into Clayton County’s tremendous pool of talent, this second facility will allow us to increase capacity for efficient assembly and distribution of our chef-prepared meals.”
Hiring at the new 289,000-square-foot facility is expected to happen in 2022. They’re hiring for positions in warehousing, operations, and maintenance.
Anyone interested in career opportunities are encouraged to visit Freshly’s careers page for additional information.
“With our unmatched access to major interstates, the Atlanta airport, and the Port of Savannah, we are the ideal location for Freshly,” said Clayton County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Jeffrey E. Turner. “It is rewarding when our hard work in attracting Freshly and companies like it pays off. We welcome this innovative company and 665 additional jobs to Clayton County.”
“We are pleased by Freshly’s fast-paced growth in metro Atlanta to meet the food needs of our rapidly growing population, first with their location in Cobb County and now with this new facility in Clayton County,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Congratulations to Freshly on their continued business success and to our economic development partners who supported this investment that will create economic opportunity for the residents of metro Atlanta.”
