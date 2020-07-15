New York Governor to send Atlanta thousands of COVID-19 tests and PPE

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo plans to send thousands of coronavirus test kits and PPE to Atlanta on Friday.
In a tweet early Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said, "When New York was in need, volunteers from around the country came here to help. We vowed to pay that generosity forward. At the request of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New York will send 7,500 test kits, 30,000 pieces of PPE and 1,250 gallons of hand sanitizer to Atlanta by Friday."
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded with, "my mother often says, “A friend, in need, is a friend indeed.” We are grateful to have a friend in Gov. Cuomo and the people of New York."
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.