Troup County, GA (CBS46) A gruesome discovery for deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office after they found the body of a newborn baby inside a cooler on the side of the road Sunday.
The baby's body was found around 3:20 p.m. on Boy Scout Road near New Franklin Road, just north of the community of West Wind.
Witnesses in the area told police the bag had been there for several days before the disturbing discovery was made.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
If you have any information on the case that police may find beneficial, you're asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616.
