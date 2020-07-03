DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist with the discovery of the newborn in a wooded area of Dawson County.
Sheriff Jeff Johnson confirmed the child is between 1-2 weeks old, and was discovered behind by a residence around noon Friday. The homeowner immediately alerted 911 of the body on Thompson Road.
“It is a very sad and tragic occurrence which we know has and will impact many," said Johnson to the Dawson County News.
