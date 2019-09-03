ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police arrested the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned on the front porch of a home in Northwest Atlanta around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Frieda Burston told CBS46 she was asleep and woke up to get a glass of water when she heard a baby crying outside her home.
“I kept hearing it,” Burston said. “It got louder and louder. I came to this window. There was nobody there and I opened up the door and the baby was screaming and it was in a baby’s cloth,” she described.
She says she picked up the infant girl and took the baby inside her home to call 9-1-1. Medics said the baby was no more than 5 hours old.
“Whoever had the baby the still the umbilical cord,” Burston said. “They hadn’t even took the cord off the baby. So when the officers and police when I called them, they cut the umbilical cord in my house,” she explained.
Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Police investigators went door-to-door on Mary George Avenue NW asking residents if they knew anything about the baby or possibly her mother.
The mother has been identified as 23-year-old Doretha Burkes. According to officials, Burkes contacted APD to check on the newborn's condition, and she also told them that she was homeless and did not know about safe havens such as a hospital or a fire station.
After a through investigation, officials found out that Burkes was not homeless at all. Police say she lived with her mother in southwest Atlanta and had been afraid to tell anyone she was pregnant.
Georgia’s Safe Haven laws make it legal to leave a newborn at a fire station, police station or hospital with an employee. Those laws were not followed here and police say they could press charges when they find out who abandoned the child.
“You cannot leave a child unattended at any age, but certainly not an infant on a porch at someone’s house,” said Investigator James White. “There are manners in that this has to be handled. You have to contact a place of safely, A police department, the fire department, DFCAS, the hospital. These are all appropriate places that maybe the child should’ve been taken to rather than just driving up to someone’s house and leaving her there,” he said.
The Department of Family and Children’s Services says it will be searching for potential foster parents as police search for the infant’s birth parents. If birth parents are not found, the child could be eligible for adoption.
Burkes was charged with with reckless conduct, cruelty to children, and provided false information to police. She was transported to Fulton County jail for booking. Investigators say the infant remains in good health at Grady.
