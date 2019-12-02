Newly-diagnosed with cancer, vet says he 'slipped through the cracks'

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Most people go to the doctor when they don't feel well, but what happens if your doctor misses something serious. Veteran Thomas Camis says that’s what happened to him.
“I’ve been seeing this same doctor all of this time. I thought I was in good hands. I thought he was taking care of me and then bam,” Camis said.
For seven years Camis said he had frequent appointments with the same primary care provider at the VA Clinic in Austell, and it wasn’t until his doctor was out that he realized the care he was getting wasn’t up to par. “I’m talking to the new doctor there and he was asking me questions that my other doctor never did and then to find out I got full blown cancer.”
Camis said his substitute doctor ordered a prostate exam and blood test to check his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. They found his levels to be in the upper teens – well above normal. In fact, his last test in 2016 was also high.
Camis wants to know why his doctor didn’t do a biopsy. And why they didn’t follow up every year until now. “I cannot be the only veteran who slipped through the cracks,” he said.
Camis warns all men above 50 to pay attention to their PSA levels and even if the doctors don’t suggest being tested to insist on being checked yearly. He said it could be a matter of life and death.
“You have to be your own advocate, now, I’m sorry to say, because look what happened to me. If it happened to me, it can happen to you,” Camis said.
