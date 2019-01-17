Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will deliver his first State of the State address at 11 a.m. Thursday.
This week, he unveiled some of his initiatives, including allocating money for school safety and anti-gang programs.
He discussed the plans during the annual "Eggs and Issues" Chamber of Commerce breakfast Wednesday morning.
Kemp is seeking $30,000 for each public school to enact safety measures. He also mentioned extra resources to address mental health in schools.
